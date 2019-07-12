Concrete Choreography

 

From ancient civilisations to the present day, columns have served as elements of architecture particularly tied to the harmony, balance and proportion of architectural orders – so much so that they have come to be recognised as works of art in their own right.

What could the contemporary design of a new column order enabled by emerging digital technologies be like?

Benjamin Hofer, Digital Building Technolo

In collaboration with the Origen Festival in Riom, Switzerland the installation Concrete Choreography consists of nine, individually designed,  2.7m tall columns. Each column is concrete 3D printed at full height in 2.5 hours with the process developed at ETH Zurich, with the support of NCCR DFAB.

Keerthana Udaykumar, Digital Building Technologies

Students of the Master of Advanced Studies in Digital Fabrication and Architecture explore the unique possibilities of layered extrusion printing, demonstrating the potential of computational design and digital fabrication for future concrete construction.

Patrick Bedarf, Digital Building Technologies

This novel fabrication process allows the production of concrete elements without the need for any formwork. In addition, one-of-a-kind designs with complex geometries can be fabricated in a fully automated manner. Hollow concrete structures are printed in a way where the material can be strategically used only where needed, allowing a more sustainable approach to concrete architecture.

Axel Crettenand, Digital Building Technologies

Computationally designed material ornament and surface texture exemplify the versatility and significant aesthetic potential 3D concrete printing holds when used in large-scale structures.

Sofia Michopoulou, Digital Building Technologies

Framing and informing the dance performances of the 2019 summer season in Riom, the project showcases how technological advancements can bring efficient and novel expressions to concrete architecture.

Angela Yoo, Digital Building Technologies

 

 

Benjamin Hofer, Digital Building Technologies
Posted on

One column in numbers:

  • Column Height: 2.70 m
  • Print-path length: 1600 m
  • Print-time: 2.5 h
  • Print-speed: 180 mm/sec
  • Layer width: 25 mm
  • Layer height: 5 mm

Project Credits

  • MAS DFAB in Architecture and Digital Fabrication | ETH Zurich 
  • Teaching Team Ana Anton, Patrick Bedarf, Angela Yoo (Digital Building Technologies), Timothy Wangler (Physical Chemistry of Building Materials)
  • Students Antonio Barney, Aya Shaker Ali, Chaoyu Du, Eleni Skevaki, Jonas Van den Bulcke, Keerthana Udaykumar, Nicolas Feihl, Nik Eftekhar Olivo, Noor Khader, Rahul Girish, Sofia Michopoulou, Ying-Shiuan Chen, Yoana Taseva, Yuta Akizuki, Wenqian Yang
  • Origen Foundation Giovanni Netzer, Irene Gazzillo, Guido Luzio, Flavia Kistler
  • Research Partners  Prof. Robert J. Flatt, Lex Reiter, Timothy Wangler  (Physical Chemistry of Building Materials, ETH Zurich) 
  • Technical Support Michael Lyrenmann, Philippe Fleischmann, Andreas Reusser, Heinz Richner
  • Supported by Debrunner Acifer Bewehrungen AG, LafargeHolcim, Elotex, Imerys Aluminates
  • This research was supported by the NCCR Digital Fabrication, funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation (NCCR Digital Fabrication Agreement #51NF40-141853).

Team

Related Research

Related Events

Media Features